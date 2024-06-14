Union representing Food4Less employees holding rally in efforts to renegotiate contract

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union that represents thousands of Food4Less workers throughout the region is in the midst of a rally in Moreno Valley.

One of the main concerns raised by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, also known as the UFCW is that Food4Less is allegedly attempting to coerce workers into accepting an offer that’s less than what the parent company, Kroger provides for other grocery workers in the region.

The strike authorization vote is coming on the heels of their previous contract expiring.

A new agreement has not been made and the UFCW is demanding higher pay and safety improvements for workers.

That includes Food4Less workers in Cathedral City, Coachella, and Indio stores that are represented by the local UFCW chapter.

President of our local UFCW chapter, Joe Duffle shared the following in his Summer President’s Report regarding their concerns with their parent company.

Duffle said in part, "Our goal is to reach a strong and equitable agreement, one that our members have earned and deserve...Unfortunately, management continues to shoot down our reasonable offers and refuses to share its own full proposals on some of our most important issues, including additional hours and staffing. They haven’t even responded to our wage proposals."

The previous contract expired June 8th.

News channel 3 has also obtained the charges filed by the UFCW claiming unfair labor practices by Food4Less also known as FoodsCo.

Unfair labor practices ( ULP’s) Board chargesULPs Download

These charges in part outline workers’ rights to protest regardless of their immigration status.

The results of the strike authorization votes are expected to be announced after voting ends Friday.

We are also working to hear from the UFCW president and will bring you the latest on their negotiation efforts at 10 and 11 p.m.

