Milan Fashion Week: Prada projects youthful optimism, not escapism, in a turbulent world

MILAN (AP) — Without making overt statements, Milan designers have expressed their concern over the global turbulence through their collections. Miuccia Prada said she wanted to project optimism at Sunday’s Prada show and is not promoting escapism. The designers behind the Simon Cracker upcycled brand said that not using their platform to comment would be “irresponsible.” They dedicated their collection, titled “A Matter of Principle,’’ to “the children victims of matters of principle.’’

