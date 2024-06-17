At least 11 people died and 64 are missing after 2 ships sink off the coast of southern Italy

ROME (AP) — U.N. agencies say 64 people are missing at sea while 11 have been rescued and taken ashore By the Italian coast guard to a Calabrian town in southern Italy. In a separate shipwreck, rescue workers found 10 bodies of suspected migrants below the deck of a wooden boat off Italy’s tiny Lampedusa island. That’s according to a post by the German aid group Resqship on Monday on the social media platform X. The first shipwreck took place about 200 kilometers, or 125 miles, off the coast of Calabria. The U.N. agencies say, citing survivors, that a boat that had set off from Turkey eight days earlier caught fire and overturned.

