Riverside County Sheriff’s to conduct training June 19-20 at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department will conduct training simulation exercises starting Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20 at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School in La Quinta.

The two-day training will be an active shooter exercise all day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the middle school.

No students will be present on-site.

All Desert Sands Unified (DSUSD) schools and offices will be closed for Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19. Summer school adjustments will only be in effect on Thursday, June 20, the school district emphasized.

For summer students at Summit High School, the department said families should receive notifications of the activity at Paige Middle School across the street from Summit on Thursday.

Paige Middle School and Gerald Ford Elementary students attending off-site summer school programs will be transported to and from Summit High School, the Sheriff's Department reported.