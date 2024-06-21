Indio police cracks down on illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July celebrations

The Indio Police Department is reminding everyone about the dangers of illegal fireworks, especially when it comes to wildfires and potential injury or death.

The department has a zero tolerance for illegal fireworks and is taking proactive measures to enforce laws regarding the sale, possession and discharge of illegal fireworks within the City, according to a press release.

Under Indio Municipal Code § 101, fines for first offense of the sale, possession or discharge of illegal fireworks is $2,000, and can go as high as $5,000 for each subsequent offense.

The department's Investigations Unit has already seized several hundred pounds of illegal fireworks and arrests have been made.

Anyone planning to use fireworks for the upcoming 4th of July holiday, is reminded that only Safe and Sane fireworks will be permitted in the City.

Starting next Friday, June 28th at 12pm there will be various locations throughout the City where residents and visitors can purchase Safe and Sane fireworks. Locations will be posted soon.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for the full report.