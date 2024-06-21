Prosecution rests in the trial of a woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have rested in the case of a woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by hitting him with her SUV. Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the 2022 death of Officer John O’Keefe. The defense will present its case after prosecutors rested Friday. The 16-year Boston police veteran was found unresponsive outside a Canton home. He was pronounced dead at a hospital hours later. Prosecutors have relied heavily on witnesses who said they heard Read say she hit O’Keefe as well as the fact the couple had a stormy relationship that began to sour weeks before his death.

