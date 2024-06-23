A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooter opened fire at a grocery store. Nine other people were wounded in that attack. State police say in a statement that the most recent person died Saturday evening. A total of 14 people were hit by gunfire, including 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect. The dead were all civilians. The people who were wounded range in age from 20 to 65. Four are still hospitalized, including a woman who is in critical condition.

