Motorcyclist killed in Thousand Palms hit-and-run; possibly intentional

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies are investigating what they say was a fatal felony hit-and-run in Thousand Palms.

The collision was believed to have been intentional.

It happened near the intersection of Varner and Ramon Roads with Eastbound traffic on Ramon temporarily closed as deputies investigate.

California Highway Patrol was first on scene just past 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon responding to what they believed was a felony hit-and-run.

Officials said they found a deceased motorcyclist and that the driver that hit them attempted to flee, but was then restrained by a bystander.

RSO says the CHP learned the collision had been intentional and turned it over to the Sheriff's Central Homicide unit.

The investigation is still underway, there's no word yet on the identity of the person killed in that crash.

