Coachella Animal Network to hold low-cost dog and cat clinic in Indio

The Coachella Animal Network (CAN) will hold a multi-services, affordable clinic for dogs and cats at the Fullenwilder Center located at the Date Festival in Indio at 46350 Arabia St. on June 28 and 29 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Services offered include a spay and neuter clinic that will be open on both the 28 and 29. Appointments are required. Vaccine, microchip, and licenses services are offered on June 29, and do not require an appointment.

In addition to the clinics, complementary nail trimming and ear cleaning services will be provided. Organizations including Coachella Animal Network, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Loving All Animals, S.O.A.R., Pawfect Time, Desert Paw Sanctuary, Traveling Paws, Riverside County, and Animal Samaritans will be in attendance, offering pet education to all who attend.

“This is a unique event as there are several animal groups working together,” CAN founder and CEO Kim Maguire-Hardee said. “It is amazing to see the community coming together for our pets.”

The Mission of the Coachella Animal Network is to promote the well-being of animals and responsible pet ownership in the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. CAN endeavors to create a community where all animals, particularly cats and dogs, are cared for responsibly, without regard to the owner's financial ability.

“One day I noticed the stray dogs and cats throughout the Valley and wondered why wasn’t anyone doing anything and someone suggested I do something,” Maguire-Hardee said. “I was naïve and didn’t know what I was getting into, but this has been the most rewarding experience of my life.”

CAN has spayed/neutered over 16,000 animals in the Coachella Valley since 2013. CAN concentrates on low-income areas, offering affordable spay/neuter, vaccine, microchip and licensing.

