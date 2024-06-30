Paramilitary forces attack a city under military control in central Sudan, opening a new front

CAIRO (AP) — Fighting has raged between Sudan’s military and a notorious paramilitary group in a city in a central province, opening another front in a 14-month war that has pushed the African country to the brink of famine. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began its offensive on Sennar province earlier this week, attacking the village of Jebal Moya before moving to the city of Singa, the provincial capital. The group claimed in a statement Saturday it had seized the military’s main facility in Singa. The militty said it regained control of the facility.

