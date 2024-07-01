France soccer player Koundé ‘disappointed’ at election results with far-right close to taking power

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — France soccer player Jules Koundé says he is “disappointed to see the direction our country is taking.” Speaking to reporters at Euro 2024 on Monday, Koundé was referring to the first round of legislative elections in France, which left a far-right party closer than ever of getting into power. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally had about 33% of the vote and the decisive final voting is on Sunday. Koundé noted that the vote “it isn’t over yet” and said “it is very important so that the extreme right-wing party … doesn’t come in.” France’s players have been asked regularly about the political situation back home in news conferences at Euro 2024.

