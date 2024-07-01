Two Colorado residents die in crash of vintage biplane in northwestern Kansas

HOXIE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a vintage biplane in northwestern Kansas that killed two Colorado residents. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the 1934 WACO YKC single-engine biplane crashed into a field around 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Hoxie in Sheridan County around 6:10 p.m. Sunday. The Patrol identified the pilot as 78-year-old David Allen of Elbert, Colorado, and the passenger as 79-year-old Jeanne Allen. They died at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.

