Tony-winning musical ‘Suffs’ disrupted by chanting protesters with a banner

NEW YORK (AP) — A performance of the Broadway musical “Suffs” was briefly disrupted Tuesday when protesters unfurled a banner with the slogan “Suffs Is a White Wash” and chants of “Cancel ‘Suffs!’” The Tony Award-winning show’s producers and creative team declined to respond specifically to the group’s complaints, but the musical confronts the role racism played in the suffragist movement and depicts the contributions made by Black woman to the voting rights cause. A representative for the show says that “at no point was the safety of any company members or patrons at the Music Box Theatre compromised.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.