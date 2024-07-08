Agave’s profile on bar lists is growing. 5 home recipes for traditional cocktails that sub it in

LONDON (AP) — Tequila-based margaritas and palomas have long been cocktail-menu staples. But their base ingredient — agave — is working its way into other more traditional cocktails for a modern twist. Mezcal has also grown in popularity. It’s made from a wider variety of agaves across Mexico, and is roasted underground for a smokier flavor. Elon Soddu co-founded the Amaro bar in London. He says there’s more understanding today among bartenders about agave. And there are also more variations of it. That makes it easier to swap out almost any spirits in your traditional cocktail for an agave alternative. For example, one bar swaps out the gin in a traditional negroni with mezcal.

