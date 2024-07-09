A New Jersey Democratic power broker pleads not guilty to state racketeering charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Democratic power broker charged with racketeering by the state attorney general has pleaded not guilty. George E. Norcross III denies threatening people whose properties he sought to take over and orchestrating tax incentive legislation to benefit organizations he controlled. Norcross and four other co-defendants appeared in state Superior Court in Mercer County on Tuesday to enter their pleas. His brother lobbyist Philip Norcross; attorney William M. Tambussi; Camden Community Partnership chief executive and former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd; and development company executive John J. O’Donnell also have pleaded not guilty. Chief executive of trucking and logistics company NFI Sidney R. Brown hasn’t entered a plea yet.

