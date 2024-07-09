Missouri man accused of imprisoning and torturing a woman for weeks indicted for murder

A Missouri man accused of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly raping her has been indicted for murdering another woman. The local prosecutor on Tuesday said the latest indictment against Excelsior Springs resident Timothy M. Haslett is for the murder of 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale. Haslett now faces 10 felony counts, including rape, sodomy, kidnapping, assault and child endangerment. Associated Press messages seeking comment from his public defender were not immediately returned Tuesday. Haslett is jailed on a $5 million cash bond. A woman who says she escaped his basement after weeks of rape and torture told deputies that he said he had killed two women.

