Rep. Ruiz urges Veterans to file PACT Act claims before Aug. 14 deadline

This year's deadline to file claims for PACT Act benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is fast approaching for military Veterans and their families.

The PACT Act was signed into law two years ago on Aug. 20, 2022, expanding VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

This year's deadline to file claims is Aug. 14 and Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-CA 25, is urging those who met last year's filing deadline and have claims to file them before this year's deadline on Aug. 14. That's the end of the program year.

Veterans commemorate first year anniversary of PACT Act

Ruiz said, "The only difference is that for those who filed an intent to file and filed their claim, and if they did it, they get retroactive benefits from the day the bill was signed into law."

Those who missed the original deadline can still claim benefits retroactively back to the date they first filed, or file, so time is of the essence. Declaring an intent to file a claim is required for any claim to be paid back to that date.

Ruiz spearheaded the PACT Act following the 2017 death of a Cathedral City Iraq War Veteran Jennifer Kepner, 37, who told News Channel 3's John White she believed her pancreatic cancer was caused by her exposure to toxic military burn pits overseas.

"I want to make sure they have all the opportunity to live their life to their full potential," Ruiz said. "This is a historic accomplishment that we got done that originated here in our desert that we got President Biden to champion and is doing an incredible job in implementing this so we can improve the lives of Veterans throughout our country."

Ruiz said the 25th District has seen 5,200 Veteran PACT Act claims, which is the fourth-highest number of filings by Congressional District in California.

You can go to the VA's website to file a claim or call the VA Benefits Hotline at 800-827-1000, Riverside County Veterans Services at 760-863-8266, or Representative Ruiz's office for help in filing at 760-424-8888.