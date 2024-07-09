With Tiger Woods’ approval, Keegan Bradley locks in Ryder Cup captaincy — perhaps even as a player

NEW YORK (AP) — Keegan Bradley was just as shocked as anyone when Zach Johnson told him he’d been selected as the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain. Once Bradley composed himself, he realized he had his own phone call to make. It was to Tiger Woods. Bradley says “I certainly need his input.” Bradley could become the first U.S. Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 if he were to qualify. Whether he plays or not, Bradley’s captaincy is already tied to Palmer. At 38 years old, Bradley is the youngest U.S. captain since a 34-year-old Palmer led the team in ’63.

