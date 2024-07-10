Media upheaval: CNN cutting about 100 jobs, and CBS News president announces resignation

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s more upheaval in the media business. CNN said Wednesday it is eliminating approximately 100 jobs and plans to debut its first digital subscription product before the end of the year. Meanwhile, CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews said she was resigning less than a year into her job, as news corporate ownership looms. Ciprian-Matthews said she will stay on as an adviser through the presidential election. CNN has been reshaping its business under the leadership of new CEO Mark Thompson, who wants the news organization’s digital and television services to work together more. For digital, he wants more “news you can use” and products that will keep people on CNN.com for more time.

