Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the computer hacking charge Thursday against an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condo in 2022. Court records show that the charge against 29-year-old Courtney Clenney was dropped after a circuit judge ruled last month that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege in January when investigators confiscated texts messages and emails between Clenney, her parents and her attorneys. Clenney’s parents had also been charged with hacking, and their charges were also dropped. Clenney still faces a second-degree murder charge. Jail records show she’s been held without bond since August 2022.

