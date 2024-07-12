Kenya police boss resigns in latest fallout from deadly protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s police boss has resigned in the latest development resulting from deadly protests. The resignation Friday comes as President William Ruto seeks to respond to growing concerns of police brutality following weeks of protests triggered by a proposed tax hike. Protesters stormed into parliament on June 25 after a bill was passed that proposed the tax increases, forcing lawmakers to flee through an underground tunnel. Police responded by opening fire on protesters in the streets. The protests have morphed into calls for Ruto to resign. Ruto has sought to respond to the social outcry with a series of steps. He has withdrawn the bill and on Thursday he dismissed almost all of his Cabinet ministers.

