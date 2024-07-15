Ruling keeps abortion question on ballot in South Dakota

A judge’s ruling keeps an abortion-rights question on the South Dakota ballot in November. A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by an anti-abortion group seeking to have it removed. Supporters of the measure gathered enough valid signatures to put it before voters and turned them in earlier this year. South Dakota is slated to be one of at least a half-dozen abortion-related questions on ballots in November. Voters have supported the side favored by abortion rights advocates in each of the seven ballot measures in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

