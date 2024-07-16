Libyan authorities discover two dozen unidentified bodies in a former stronghold of the IS group

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan government agency says a mass grave containing two dozen unidentified bodies has been discovered in the coastal city of Sirte, which was once controlled by the Islamic State group. The National Authority for Searching and Identifying Missing People said its team recovered 17 of the 24 bodies found under destroyed buildings in Sirte, which lies about 300 miles east of the capital, Tripoli. No details were provided about the potential date when the mass grave was created. However, Sirte was a stronghold for IS for several years until the militants were expelled in December 2016 by U.S.-backed forces in western Libya.

