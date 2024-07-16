Minnesota’s ban on gun carry permits for young adults is unconstitutional, appeals court rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court says Minnesota’s law banning 18 to-20-year-olds from getting permits to carry guns in public is unconstitutional. Tuesday’s ruling affirms a lower court decision that concluded that the Second Amendment guarantees the rights of young adults to bear arms for self-defense. The three-judge panel cited a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights in 2022. It says the plain text of the Second Amendment does not set an age limit, and therefore ordinary, law-abiding young adults are presumed to be protected. Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office represented the state in the case, says he’s “extremely disappointed” by the ruling.

