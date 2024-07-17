Scottie Scheffler is adjusting to links golf and his role as best player in the world

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler might not be the biggest draw in golf but he’s the center of attention at every major. The world’s No. 1 player is a heavy favorite again going into the British Open at Royal Troon. Scheffler says he never sought this kind of attention. He only wants to play good golf and it’s taken him to the top. The Open figures to be his biggest challenge at Royal Troon. He has won the Masters twice. He was runner-up in the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. But he has yet to seriously contend on links golf.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.