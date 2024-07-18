Biden has COVID-19 and didn’t wear a mask. The CDC’s guidelines say he doesn’t have to

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden did not wear a face mask in public a couple of times after the White House announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Biden’s White House doctor said Thursday that the Democratic incumbent continued to experience mild upper respiratory symptoms, but doesn’t have a fever and his vital signs were normal. The doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said Biden would isolate at his Delaware home in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. The CDC encourages people recovering from COVID-19 or other respiratory illness to wear masks as part of an overall strategy to reduce transmission, but masks are not mandated.

