Nebraska governor seeks shift to sales taxes to ease high property taxes. Not everyone is on board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has announced a broad tax plan for an upcoming special legislative session billed to cut property taxes in half. But critics of the plan say it represents a tax shift from wealthy home and landowners to lower income residents who will have to pay sales tax on more goods and services. The plan would vastly expand the state’s 5.5% sales tax to items such as candy, soda and CBD products, and to services like pet grooming and auto repairs. Most groceries and medicine would still be exempt. It remains to be seen if Pillen can get the 33 votes needed to break a filibuster to get the plan passed.

