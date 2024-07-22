Too many pills? How to talk to your doctor about reviewing what’s needed

Swallowing a handful of pills is a daily ritual for many people, but taking too many meds can cause problems. Asking your doctor or pharmacist for a medication review can help if your daily pill routine is getting out of hand. Some drugs can cause harm if taken for years. Others stop working or interact poorly with a new drug. A drug tolerated well at first can cause side effects later, leading to cognitive decline and injuries from falls. Asking questions about your medications is an important step toward better health.

