Administrative judge says discipline case against high-ranking NYPD official should be dropped
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department administrative trial judge has recommended that a disciplinary case against the department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer be dropped, arguing that the police watchdog agency that investigated the case lacked jurisdiction. The city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board had been pursuing a case against Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey over a November 2021 incident in which he ordered officers to void the arrest of a retired officer who previously worked for him. But the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of trials, Rosemarie Maldonado, said Tuesday that the case against Maddrey should be dismissed. The ultimate decision is up to Police Commissioner Edward Caban.