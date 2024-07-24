Desert Healthcare District Non-Compete clause raises community concerns

The clock is ticking for The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation Board (DHD) and Tenet Healthcare to finalize a hospital lease purchase agreement (LPA) so that it can be included on the November 5 ballot which would allow Coachella Valley residents to vote on the agreement.

The deal includes a 30 year lease to operate Desert Regional Medical Center, but is facing set backs because of some concerns over a non-compete clause.

The Board was initially scheduled to approve a final agreement Tuesday, but after some community members said the deal could limit health services for Coachella Valley residents — it was removed from the agenda.

Now, DHD is taking time to refine some language in the clause with Tenet Healthcare.

The Board has until August 9 at 5 p.m. to approve and submit a resolution for inclusion to be put on the November 5 ballot.

The Coachella City Council is set to formally express opposition to the proposed lease non-compete provision at its Wednesday night meeting at 6 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the non-compete clause.