US women’s water polo team hoping to follow in Taylor Swift’s footsteps at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Maggie Steffens and the U.S. women’s water polo team are hoping to follow in Taylor Swift’s footsteps at the Paris Olympics. Steffens and company attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts at Paris’ La Défense Arena in May. The last three rounds of the men’s and women’s water polo tournaments are going to be held at the same venue. The U.S. women’s program is going for its fourth consecutive gold medal at the Summer Games.

