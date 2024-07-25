Chicken wings advertised as ‘boneless’ can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court decides

The Ohio Supreme Court says consumers can’t expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones. By a 4-3 vote, the court on Thursday has rejected claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat. The man says the restaurant failed to warn him that so-called “boneless wings,” which are actually made of breast meat, could contain bones. The court’s majority says “boneless wings” refers to a cooking style, and the patron should’ve been on guard against bones since they naturally occur in chickens. The dissenting justices say a jury should’ve been allowed to decide.

