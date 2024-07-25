Chicken wings advertised as ‘boneless’ can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court decides
Associated Press
The Ohio Supreme Court says consumers can’t expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones. By a 4-3 vote, the court on Thursday has rejected claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat. The man says the restaurant failed to warn him that so-called “boneless wings,” which are actually made of breast meat, could contain bones. The court’s majority says “boneless wings” refers to a cooking style, and the patron should’ve been on guard against bones since they naturally occur in chickens. The dissenting justices say a jury should’ve been allowed to decide.