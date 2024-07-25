Judge in Trump’s civil fraud case says he won’t recuse himself over ‘nothingburger’ encounter

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York judge who presided over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial says he won’t step aside from the case, vehemently denying a claim that another lawyer had advised him ahead of the verdict. In the eight-page ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron said he had been accosted by the attorney but did not engage him. He characterized the conversation as a one-sided tirade and a “nothingburger.” The order came in response to a recusal request by Trump’s attorneys, who said such a conversation prior to the verdict could violate state rules around judicial communications. In February, Engoron ordered Trump to pay a nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment. Trump is appealing the case.

