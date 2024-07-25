Smuggled drugs killed 2 inmates at troubled South Carolina jail, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates died from drug overdoses in two days at a South Carolina jail under federal investigation. Investigators say the inmates at the jail in Richland County were killed by two different drugs, one on Monday and a second on Tuesday. Authorities say drug sniffing dogs didn’t find any illegal substances at the jail Tuesday night. Deputies are investigating how the drugs got into the jail. The U.S. Justice Department has been investigating whether Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center violated civil rights. The agency launched the investigation after reports of stabbings, rapes, escapes and a riot.

