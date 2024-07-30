Hearing about deadly Titanic submersible implosion to take place in September

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard will hold a long-awaited public hearing about the deadly Titanic submersible disaster in September as it continues its investigation into the implosion of the vessel. The experimental Titan submersible imploded en route to the Titanic, killing all five people on board, in June 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard quickly convened a high-level investigation into what happened, but that investigation is taking longer than originally anticipated. Coast Guard officials said on Monday a formal hearing that is a key piece of the Marine Board of Investigation’s inquiry will begin in the middle of September in North Charleston, South Carolina.

