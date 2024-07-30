Here’s what to know about Seine River water quality during the Paris Olympics

With the Paris Games underway, officials are keeping a close eye on the water quality of the Seine River. Swimming has been off-limits in the long-polluted river for more than a century. But the city spent a lot of money trying to clean it up for swimming events during the Olympics. A monitoring group is taking daily tests to make sure the water is safe. They are testing for E. coli and other germs that could cause stomach and intestinal problems. Swimmers could inadvertently swallow the water or pick up infections through open cuts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.