Local governments highlight ongoing efforts to clear homeless encampments after Newsom order

California's worsening homeless crisis has led local city governments throughout the Coachella Valley, along with Riverside County, to work on multi-pronged solutions over the years to address the problem.

A point-in-time county taken in December 2023 estimated that more than 180,000 people were experiencing homelessness in California —up 6% from 2022.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to "urgently address homeless encampments while respecting the dignity and safety of Californians experiencing homelessness."

The Governor’s order also encourages local governments to apply for $3.3 billion in grant funding from Proposition 1 to "expand the behavioral health continuum and provide appropriate care to individuals experiencing mental health conditions and substance use disorders — with a particular focus on people who are most seriously ill, vulnerable, or homeless."

News Channel 3 reached out to officials with every city in the Coachella Valley, along with Riverside County, to see what this order means for them and their efforts to address the homeless crisis.

