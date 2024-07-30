Officer fatally shoots armed man on Indiana college campus after suspect doesn’t respond to commands
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot by a police officer on a northeastern college campus after the suspect failed to respond to officers’ commands. The shooting on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus prompted school officials to close the school for the remainder of Tuesday. Chief Scott Caudill of the Fort Wayne Police Department says the man was pronounced dead on the Purdue-Fort Wayne campus. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was shot by a Fort Wayne officer or a Purdue-Fort Wayne officer. Police were searching for the man after he failed to return to custody from community corrections.