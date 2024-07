PARIS (AP) — AP photographer David J. Phillip captured a unique view of Olympic swimmer Tomoru Honda of Japan. He used a camera placed in underwater housing at the bottom of the swimming pool. The image is filled with splashing water as Honda surfaces for his first butterfly stroke during the men’s 200-meter heat. The eye is drawn to his face with the pop of color from his goggles.

