New Jersey school is removing Sen. Bob Menendez’s name from its building

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey elementary school is removing Sen. Bob Menendez’s name from its building after his conviction on federal bribery charges. A spokesperson for West New York Mayor Albio Sires confirms on Wednesday that the name will be down before the start of the school year in September. The New Jersey Globe first reported officials’ plans to remove the Democratic senator’s name from the building. Menendez was convicted of all charges earlier this month in a sweeping corruption trial during which he was accused of taking bribes of gold bars and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as an agent for Egypt.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.