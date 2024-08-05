At least 13 killed and 300 evacuated after deadly landslide in southern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A landslide triggered by heavy rains in southern Ethiopia’s Wolaita area killed at least 13 people and the number of fatalities is expected to rise, according to a local official. Samuel Fola, zone chief administrator of Wolaita, said more than 300 people have been evacuated from the area in Kindo Didaye district and that the number of those unaccounted for remains unknown. Monday’s landslide appeared to be less deadly than one that occurred last month in another area in southern Ethiopia where more than 200 people were killed. Landslides are common during Ethiopia’s rainy season, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

