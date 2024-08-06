NYC journalist who documented pro-Palestinian vandalism arrested on felony hate crime charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City journalist has been arrested on felony hate crime charges after filming a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this summer in which activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum. Samuel Seligson is an independent videographer who was not involved in the vandalism and is only accused of documenting it. An attorney for Seligson said Tuesday the arrest violated the First Amendment rights of Seligson, a journalist with city-issued credentials. A police spokesperson confirmed Seligson was arrested on hate crime criminal mischief charges, but declined to discuss details of the incident.

