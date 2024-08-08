Palm Springs still seeks public input on parking strategy as mayor debunks myths about meters

The City of Palm Springs will continue to move forward with a parking study to determine possible changes to its current strategy in the downtown area, but the installation of parking meters is not under consideration.

Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein said he attended a meeting this week held by the business group Main Street Palm Springs and addressed myths that have been circulating on social media about the City's plans.

The City previously conducted a parking study years ago that looked at parking meters in downtown Palm Springs, which "created a lot of concern among the business owners," according to Bernstein.

However, councilmembers never took action on that study. Recently, the City and PS Resorts brought on a consulting firm to conduct a new study which is currently underway.

"One of the first things they said is parking meters are not the priority to look at. There's a whole host of things to really look at and study," stated Bernstein.

A couple of sessions planned for August intended to facilitate discussion and collect public input on the City's parking strategy were cancelled due to a global technology outage.

Mayor Bernstein said the meetings will be rescheduled for September, but exact dates and times have not been determined.

