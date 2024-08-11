Guests flock to Joshua Tree National Park to watch Perseid Meteor Showers; park advises star gazers to go elsewhere

Joshua Tree is seeing an influx of visitors ahead of the Perseid Meteor Showers with Sunday night offering the best opportunity to catch a glimpse.

The visitor center parking lots were all full. Tourists could be seen walking around town checking out the local stores and restaurants, but stargazers are most excited for the big meteor.

The park has extended its hours with all Visitor Centers remaining open until 10 p.m.

The peak of the shower will be between midnight and 2 a-m Sunday night.

Viewers will be able to see up to 100 meteors per hour according to NASA.

Some tourists we spoke with say the park was certainly busier than normal. Others said they couldn’t get an overnight campsite because the entire park was fully booked.

"We were only able to get midweek because everybody was coming out for the meteor shower. It's wild, crazy, busy traffic's been insane, but we're excited to be close," said Joshua Tree visitors, Heather and Brittany.

Earlier this month, Joshua Tree National Park asked tourists to try to avoid the park if possible.

Last year's meteor shower led to over-crowding and traffic concerns.

They say any dark, rural location should provide a good view for the night.

Don’t worry if you miss the show Sunday night, you’ll have another chance to see some more meteors Monday night.