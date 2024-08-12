Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, election deniers hero, found guilty in election computer breach

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, has been found guilty in a breach of her county’s election computer system. Jurors returned their verdict for Peters on Monday. Peters was accused of using someone else’s security badge to give an expert affiliated with My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell access to the system. Prosecutors say she was seeking fame and became “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with those who had questioned the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results. Peters’ defense attorneys agreed she took the actions described by prosecutors but said she only wanted to preserve election records and committed no crimes.

