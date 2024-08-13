Skip to Content
Frank Figueroa to challenge Steven Hernandez for Coachella Mayor

Published 10:27 AM

Coachella City Councilmember Dr. Frank Figueroa launched his Mayoral campaign on Monday, setting up a November challenge against incumbent Steven Hernandez.

Figueroa, the first openly gay elected official in the city of Coachella, was first elected to City Council in 2022. Hernandez was reelected to a fifth term that same year. Council terms last four years, while mayoral terms last two years.

At the time, Hernandez beat challenger and City Council Member Denise Delgado by 59 votes.

