College of the Desert to host two inaugural events at newly expanded Indio Campus ahead of school year

College of the Desert’s newly expanded Indio Campus will play host to two exciting events prior to opening its doors to regular student activity. On Wednesday, August 14, current and potential students are invited to the inaugural Roadrunner Rally from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At Roadrunner Rally, new and continuing students can get personalized assistance with the application process, course registration, financial aid and more. Attendees will also have a chance to get a sneak peak of the improved Indio Campus and enjoy free snow cones.

“This project is a memorial to our commitment to meeting the community’s needs,” said Interim Superintendent/Predsident Laura Hope. “Not long after the original Indio building opened its doors, it was clear that more space was needed to serve the growing Indio community. The completion of this project ensures we can provide current and future Indio students with a quality and cost-effective education.”

On the following day, Thursday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m. the public is invited to the official ribbon cutting for the Indio Campus.

The ribbon cutting is a celebration of the hard work that was put in to make Indio Campus what it needs to be for the residents of the City of Indio. Attendees can hear how the campus has been enhanced as well as what else is in store for Indio Campus through improvement projects, including modest renovations to the original facility.

The Indio Campus Expansion Project adds 67,000 square feet of classrooms, laboratories, student support services, faculty and staff offices, a student café, open study spaces, and collaboration areas. The project investment is $75,200,768. Funding was provided by voter approved tax Measure B & CC Bond Funds.

To learn more about the Roadrunner Rally or ribbon cutting, please visit www.collegeofthedesert.edu.