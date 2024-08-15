Coroner IDs woman killed in crash Wednesday in Palm Springs

The Riverside County coroner's office identified a 25-year-old woman killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported just before 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Paseo Dorotea and Mesquite Avenue.

Police said the driver crashed into a palm tree.

"Responding officers arrived to find a female standing outside the vehicle. Although initially alert and communicative, the individual later collapsed," Palm Springs police told News Channel 3. "Paramedics arrived promptly, and she was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, the individual succumbed to her injuries."

The driver was identified on Thursday as Savana Ramirez, 25, of Desert Hot Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone who was a witness is asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.