Local Black-Owned Business opens store in Palm Desert

August is Black business month — an opportunity to support and celebrate Black-owned businesses across the country and in the Coachella Valley.

Good Neighbor Trading Post — a new Black-owned store in Palm Desert celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

It's a curated collective featuring more than 35 local vendors including art, clothing and jewelry shops all in one location.

Dutchess Sanchez, owner, said she hopes to unite the community and inspire others to start their own businesses.

"There was a need," Sanchez said. "There was a huge need for micro businesses to have a platform."

Good Neighbor Trading Post is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

