‘Banksy woz ere.’ London Zoo is the latest to remove street artist’s animal mural for protection

LONDON (AP) — The London Zoo has removed Banksy’s gorilla mural from its entrance gate. The painting was the final animal-themed work by the street artist that appeared over nine consecutive days in London. It is now at least the fifth of those works to be either stolen, defaced or moved to a secure place for protection. The zoo says it removed the work from public display Friday evening and has not confirmed what it will do with it in the future. It was covered with a reproduction of the work and a sign in British slang saying, “Banksy woz ere.”

